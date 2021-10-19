Target is doubling the amount of Apple at Target shop-in-shop locations at its retail stores in time for the holiday season. They’ll expand from 17 to 36 stores.

“The strength of our assortment of national and owned brands, the expertise of our team members and the incredible value we offer make Target an unmatched destination for electronics and accessories,” says Nikhil Nayar, senior vice president, hardlines, Target. “With the expanded Apple at Target shop-in-shop experiences, we’re elevating this even further. And coupled with the added convenience of our same-day fulfillment services and new price match guarantee all season long, guests know they can turn to Target with confidence during the holidays, whether that’s in store or online.”

He adds that, with Apple-trained Target Tech Consultants and twice the space dedicated to Apple products, it’s a one-stop-shop for all your Apple needs. Guest response has been incredible since the first locations opened in February, according to Nayar.

