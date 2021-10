OWC has announced storage and connectivity solutions for Apple’s new MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max. For connectivity, the company offers a range of dock and cable solutions. They include

OWC Thunderbolt Dock:is available now on Macsales.com from a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of US$279.00

OWC 14 Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock:is available now on Macsales.com from MSRP $299.00

OWC Thunderbolt Hub:is available now on Macsales.com from MSRP $179.00

OWC Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C Cable: is available now in 0.72m, 1.0m and 2.0m on Macsales.com from MSRP $24.00

OWC Envoy Pro Elektron: 240GB to 2TB is available now on Macsales.com from MSRP $99.00

OWC Envoy Pro SX: 240GB to 2TB is available now on Macsales.com from MSRP $179.00

OWC ThunderBlade: 1TB to 32TB is available now on Macsales.com from MSRP $749.00

OWC ThunderBay 4: 0GB enclosure (add your own drives) or from 4TB to 72TB is available now on Macsales.com from MSRP $369.00

OWC ThunderBay 8: 0GB enclosure (add your own drives) or from 16TB to 144TB is available now on Macsales.com from MSRP $649.00

OWC ThunderBay Flex 8: 0GB enclosure (add your own drives) or from 32TB to 144TB solutions available now on Macsales.com from MSRP $1,199.00

See all options for docks, external storage and Thunderbolt solutions at Macsales.com

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today