Overall, response to Apple’s announcement of the M1 Pro and M1 Max processors in new MacBook Pros at Monday’s “Unleashed” event has been very good. I agree the new laptops look incredible, but the event left me at least partially disappointed.

No new display

I was expecting Apple to introduce a new external monitor along with updated laptops. I was wrong.

If Apple isn’t planning such a product soon, I think it’s making a mistake. Folks who purchase a Mac laptop want an Apple display that looks better than LG’s UltraFine offerings. What we need is a 24-inch iMac — without the computer, but with the beautiful screen and great speaker system.

No colors

Apple apparently wants only purchasers of consumer products to have all the fun. The 24-inch iMac comes in a choice of colors. The next MacBook Air (expected in early 2022) is predicted to come in different hues.

Alas, the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are still only available in space grey or silver.

C’mon, Apple, users of your pro products want to add a little to their tech life as well.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related