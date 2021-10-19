On November 19, LEGO Star Wars: Castaway is coming to Apple Arcade, Apple’s U.S.$4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. It will be available for the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and the Mac. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

Here’s how LEGO Star Wars: Castaway is described: Build your own in-game LEGO minifigure from hundreds of LEGO pieces in a new Star Wars game on Apple Arcade. Discover a secret world, now home to fellow Castaways, and build a life in this new home! Explore a new island, meet new characters, race Microfighters and even throw a dance party on the island! Team up or play solo and immerse yourself in simulations, recorded by the technology of an ancient civilization, spanning moments across the Star Wars universe. Battle foes, solve puzzles, build your skills in battle arenas and learn to pilot your way through flight simulations! Unearth mysteries and discover a growing threat to life on the planet.

