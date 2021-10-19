Apple has updated iMovie for macOS with Cinematic mode support. The new version is 10.3.

The upgrade lets you edit video captured in Cinematic mode on an iPhone 13. It adds a Cinematic control in the app’s inspector, allowing users to modify the intensity of the automatically generated depth of field effect.

You can also add focus points, such as faces or objects, by selecting them in iMovie’s viewer and delete them in the video timeline. iMovie is a free download from the Mac App Store.

