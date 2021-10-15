On a regular basis, Apple World Today posts a list of notable new apps or app updates that have been released. They may not necessarily be new, but they deserve mention. Here are today’s picks.

Cisdem AppCrypt for Mac has been upgraded to version 6.4.0. The tool is an an app locker and website blocker rolled into one.

It locks apps with password and blocks websites with password on Safari, Chrome, Opera and more browsers. Version 6.4.0. tweaks the auto lock feature and fixes a few issues, bringing improved performance and better user experience.

Cisdem AppCrypt requires macOS 10.12 or later. It costs US$29.99 for a single user lifetime license; a demo is available for download.

The sci-fi MMO EVE Online has been available on Mac for a while, but through an emulated version of the Windows client.

CCP Games has announced a native Mac client for the game. Now, Mac users can enjoy EVE Online as the developers intend, on M1 and Intel computers alike.

