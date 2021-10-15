Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles from various other sources worth your time.

° From AppleInsider: As he has with multiple emergencies and natural disasters, Tim Cook has promised that Apple will donate money to assist communities recover from the severe flooding in northern China.

° From Sophos Labs: CryptoRom fake iOS cryptocurrency apps hit U.S., European victims for at least $1.4 million.

° From the Wall Street Journal: Legislation to bar Internet companies from favoring their own products on their platforms is gaining more support, in what could be a potential threat to the business models of tech giants like Apple and Amazon.

° From the Jane Goodall Hopecast: Dr. Jane Goodall is joined by Lisa Jackson, the vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives at Apple. Their conversation offers a look at how businesses can, in fact, be innovators and leaders in sustainability, as well as environmental justice and action.

° From iMore: The Apple Watch Series 7 has removed the diagnostic port.

