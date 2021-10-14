Previously, I’ve said that my favorite wallet case is the US$49.90 Full Leather Wallet Case for the iPhone 13. However, I’ve found another that I like just as well: Vena’s $49.99 The vCommute Wallet Case.

As with all wallet cases, I have trouble eliminating a “real” wallet completely due to various cards that I can’t add to Apple Wallet, my (physical) Apple Card, driver’s license, etc., but a few bills. However, many iPhone users I know are going totally with wallet cases. The vCommute is definitely worth checking out, if you’re among that group.

It has a hidden card slot that securely stores IDs, credit or debit cards, or even transit cards. And it doesn’t interfere with Apple Pay as some wallet cases do.

The vCommute offers excellent protection and durability. Its dual-layer polycarbonate and TPU with CornerGuard® meets military drop-test standard (MIL-STD 810G-516.6), surviving 26 drops from four feet high. And its cutouts and tactile buttons offer easy access to all your smartphone functions.

The vCommute is also versatile. The foldable leather flap on the back of the case doubles as a kickstand. You can adjust it for, say, watching videos. so you can watch videos at desired angle and comfort.

And here’s what I consider the case’s standout feature: The vCommute is also compatible with MagSafe car mounts. The wallet case comes with metal plates incorporated in the flap, so no additional plate or adhesive is needed.

However, MagSafe wireless charging only works with the flap open. This varies depending on wireless charger. For example, it doesn’t work with either of Apple’s MagSafe chargers. And note that metal credit cards will interfere with wireless charging, so definitely remove them.

Apple World Today Rating (out of 5 stars): ★★★★★

Like this: Like Loading...

Related