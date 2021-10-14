The Blender Foundation, the organization behind the open source 3D creation tool, Blender, has announced that Apple has joined the Blender Development Fund as a Patron Member to support continued core development for Blender.

Alongside a contribution to the Development Fund, Apple will provide engineering expertise and additional resources to the Blender HQ and development community to help support Blender artists and developers.

The Blender Development Fund accepts donations to support activities to provide free and open accessible services for all Blender contributors – including professionals and corporations – on the blender.org websites. Support activities include bug fixing, code reviews, technical documentation and onboarding. The fund will also provide grants and subsidies to developers on generic and widely agreed development projects.

