Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles from various other sources worth your time.

° From Bloomberg: Apple has appointed a new treasurer in a “wave” of executive promotions.

° From MacRumors: The iPhone 14 won’t rely entirely on a hole-punch cutout to house the TrueDepth camera system, possibly meaning Apple may retain the notch alongside a hole-punch design, according to a new rumor from Weibo.

° From AppleInsider: Apple updated its Apple at Work webpage on Wednesday with a host of new testimonials from enterprise customers that illustrate how the tech giant’s devices and services help bolster operations.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the conversation with David Ginsburg, Jay Miller, Jeff Gamet, Jim Rea, Andrew Orr, Kelly Guimont, Brittany Smith, and Mike Schmitz about the iPad mini 6 concludes with more on the usefulness and power of the device, and why you should get one. The panel also comments on the status of Shortcuts, and why there may be concern as macOS Monterey approaches. (Part 3)

