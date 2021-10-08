New cases for the new Apple iPad 10.2” (9th Gen) are available from Incipio and Survivor.

The Incipio Sureview Folio case for iPad 10.2” (9th Gen) (pictured) features an adjustable magnetic stand with a view-lock feature for improved viewing angle stability, as well as strategically positioned magnets that prevent the iPad from collapsing when used for hands-free landscape viewing.

Survivor also has the Endurance, All-Terrain and Rugged Folio available for the iPad 10.2” (9th Gen), which all feature advanced protection features for maximum durability and functionality, including up to 3X military-grade protection against drops and extreme conditions such as dust, wind, and vibration, multiple levels of screen protection, and antimicrobial protection for consumers to remain on-the-go, no matter where they take their tech.

