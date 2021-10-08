I really like using a holster case for my smartphone. It’s very convenient to be able to grab your iPhone from a case attached to your belt rather than fishing it out of your pocket.

I really wanted to be enthusiastic about the new Latigo Leather Holster from WaterField Designs, which is one of my favorite companies. At $99, it’s not a case you buy on a whim. But it’s got a lot of great features.

It protects your smartphone protection and offers hands-free convenience. Both chrome- and vegetable-tanned, the full-grain latigo leather case is strong and durable. With its finished edges and soft, supple design the case looks and feels good.

If you don’t want to attach it to you belt, the Latino attaches with strong rare-earth magnets to pants, pockets, belts, bag straps, etc. Partially open sides make it easy to get to the power and volume buttons.

A bottom cut-out lets out sound for calls and allows for the use of a USB-C cable or corded earbuds. A magnetic grommet fastens the leather flap at the top of the holster, keeping the enclosed iPhone secure. The Latigo’s Ultrasuede liner helps clear of fingerprints and smudges when the case is inserted and removed.

What’s not to love? Only one thing: with a case installed, I had to wrestle my iPhone 13 Pro Max into and out of the Latigo. Since I’m clumsy, I need a case on my smartphone. Yet, I also want quick access to it. So, for me, the Latigo is a no-go.

However, if you have a smaller iPhone or let your iPhone 13 Pro Max go “naked” (no case), you’ll probably love this holster.

But, for now, my favorite holster case for the iPhone is The Answer 400 from simple.be.

Review overview Durability 10 Looks and feel 10 The Pros Extremely durable

Looks and feels great

Easy access for connections corded earbuds The Cons Pricey

Not big enough for a large iPhone in a case summary 8.3WaterField Design’s Latigo holster case has every thing I need — except enough room.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related