Just two weeks after its season 1 premiere, Apple TV+ has renewed David S. Goyer’s global hit drama series “Foundation” for a second season, reports Deadline.

About ‘Foundation’

Here’s how “Foundation” is described: When revolutionary Dr. Hari Seldon predicts the impending fall of the Empire, he and a band of loyal followers venture to the far reaches of the galaxy to establish The Foundation in an attempt to rebuild and preserve the future of civilization. Enraged by Hari’s claims, the ruling Cleons – a long line of emperor clones – fear their grasp on the galaxy may be weakening as they’re forced to reckon with the potential reality of losing their legacy forever.

Starring Emmy Award nominees Jared Harris and Lee Pace, alongside rising stars Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey, this monumental journey chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.

The Apple Original drama also stars Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, Cassian Bilton and Alfred Enoch. Led by showrunner and executive producer Goyer, “Foundation” is produced for Apple by Skydance Television with Robyn Asimov, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost also serving as executive producers.

