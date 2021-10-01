Thumper: Pocket Edition+ is the latest game on Apple Arcade, Apple’s U.S.$4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. It’s available for the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV (but not, alas, for the Mac, as most games are). Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

Here’s how Thumper: Pocket Edition+ is described: Thumper is rhythm violence: classic action, blistering speed, and brutal physicality. You are a space beetle. Brave the void and confront a maniacal giant head.

With this special pocket edition, you can play all nine epic levels with one hand.

Hurtle forward, master new moves, and survive terrifying boss battles. Propelled by a pounding original soundtrack, you’ll feel every crushing impact. To reach synesthetic bliss, you must conquer rhythm hell.

■ Features ■

・ Nine epic levels

・ Adrenalizing boss battles

・ Psychedelic visuals and original soundtrack

・ Smooth 60 FPS in portrait and landscape (and up to 120 FPS on supported devices)

・ PLAY + mode (increased challenge and speed)

Thumper: Pocket Edition+ is a single player game for ages nine and up up. It doesn’t seem to have gamepad support.

