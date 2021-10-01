According to Apple leaker Jon Prosser, pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 7 will begin next week with shipping starting mid-October.

The Sellers Research Group (that’s me) disagrees (though I’d be happy to be wrong). I think orders won’t begin until Oct. 15 with shipments starting a week later.

Apple previewed the Apple Watch Series 7 at the Sept. 14 “California Streaming” event. However, no release date was given; the tech giant just said the smartphone update was “coming this fall.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related