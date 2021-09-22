Satechi’s US$39.99 4-Port USB-C Hub conveniently expands a single USB-C port on a Mac or iPad to four. Which means it’s great for connecting Type-C SSD drives, flash drives, and peripherals.

Most Apple devices come with a dearth of ports. For example, the iPad Pro has just one Thunderbolt/USB 4 port, and the M1 MacBook Pro is only equipped with two. For some folks that will be enough. For others, an accessory such as the Satechi hub is a necessity.

Its four USB-C ports should offer enough expandability for most. The extra ports make it easy to back up, transfer, or copy files to and from your USB-C host device. Operating is a breeze as it’s plug ’n play. And the 4-Port USB-C Hub looks good with Apple devices thanks to its sleek aluminum finish.

Review overview Ease of use 10 Functionality 10 Aesthetic appeal 8 The Pros Easy to use

Increases connectivity

Looks good summary 9.3If the lack of Thunderbolt/USB-C ports on your Mac or iPad is a problem, Satechi’s 4-Port USB-C Hub could be the answer.

