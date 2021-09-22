Rashida Jones and David Oyelowo are the latest big names to join Wool, the series adaptation of Hugh Howey’s dystopian novels for Apple TV+, reports Deadline.

Jones is s an American actress, director, writer, and producer. She has appeared in such TV shows as “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation,” and “Angie Tribeca.” Oyelowo is a British actor known for such films as “Selma,” “The Butler,” and “Queen of Katwe.”

About ‘Wool’

“Wool” also stars Tim Robbins and Rebecca Ferguson. Ferguson will also serve as executive producer. “Wool” will be written by Emmy-nominated screenwriter Graham Yost (“Band of Brothers,” “Justified”) and directed by Academy Award nominee Morten Tyldum (“Defending Jacob,” “The Imitation Game”).

Here’s how the series is described: “Wool” is a set in a ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant silo underground, hundreds of stories deep. There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them.

About Apple TV+

