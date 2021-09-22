iOS 15 launched on Monday, and initial adoption is lower than that of iOS 14 when it launched, according to Mixpanel.

The analytics company says that, in over 48 hours, 8.59% of users updated to iOS 15 while during the same period with iOS 14, adoption was already over 14.68%.

However, 9to5Mac notes that you should note that Mixpanel measures iOS adoption based on visits to the sites and apps that use its mobile analytics software development kits (SDKs). Naturally, Apple hasn’t released any data on iOS 15 adoption rates.

In June, Apple announced over 85% of users were using iOS 14, 5% less than what Mixpanel reported in April when it said that over 90.45% of iOS users had installed the latest version of the operating system.

