Horace Dediu, an analyst with ASYMCO , says Apple recently sold its two-billionth iPhone.

“There are more than 1 billion iPhone users,” he writes. “The total number of users has been rising steadily. iPhone users make up about 26% of all smartphone users (3.8 billion is the current estimate). The share of users in the US is about 60% (or soon will be.) The share in UK is close to 50%. All these share numbers are higher than ever. Over 14% of US and 10% of UK survey respondents have switched to an iPhone in the past two years.”

Apple announced its iPhone 13 line-up at the September 14 “California Streaming” event. Read all about the new smartphones here.

ASYMCO “covers the mobile industry with a heavy slant towards Apple’s business strategy and predictions of their financials.”

