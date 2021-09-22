Actress/writer/comedian/producer Sharon Horgan is set to star in, co-write, and executive produce a dark comedy for Apple TV+, reports Variety. The project is the first to come from her first-look deal with Apple, which she signed in 2019.

About the series

Here’s how the series is described: The untitled comedy follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another.

Variety says Apple has given the project a 10-episode order. It’s adapted from the Flemish series “Clan,” which was created by Malin-Sarah Gozin. Horgan, Brett Baer, and Dave Finkel adapted the series, with all three serving as executive producers. Horgan, Faye Dorn and Clelia Mountford executive produce for Merman, which is producing in association with ABC Signature. Gozin and Bert Hamelinck executive produce for Caviar. The series is written by Horgan, Finkel and Baer, Karen Cogan, Ailbhe Keogan, Daniel Cullen, Perrie Balthazar and Paul Howard.

About Sharon Horgan

Horgan won the 2008 British Comedy Award for Best TV Actress for “Pulling,” while the shows 2009 hour-long final episode won the British Comedy Award for Best Comedy Drama. A seven-time BAFTA TV Award nominee, she won the 2016 BAFTA TV Award for Best Comedy Writer for Catastrophe (with Rob Delaney), and was nominated for the 2016 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. Horgan has also won six Irish Film and Television Awards in both acting and writing for her work on “Catastrophe.”

