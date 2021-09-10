Apple TV+ has teamed with WildBrain to become the new home for “Yo Gabba Gabba!,” including a brand-new original series, comprising 20 half-hour episodes, and the entire “Yo Gabba Gabba!” series and specials, reports Yahoo! Finance.

The new series will be produced in partnership and collaboration with WildBrain and Yo Gabba Gabba LLC, co-owners of the IP. “Yo Gabba Gabba!” follows a previously announced partnership with Apple and WildBrain, along with Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions, to make Apple TV+ the home for all things Peanuts.

About ‘Yo Gabba Gabba!’

“Yo Gabba Gabba!” is a live-action/puppet educational, musical children’s TV starring five costumed toys (who come to life) and their friend, DJ Lance Rock.

Each episode addresses a single topic through songs and short storylines. The show also teaches children life and social skills, such as sharing.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.*

For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

