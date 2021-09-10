While Apple TV+ still lags far behind the much bigger streaming services from Netflix, Amazon and Walt Disney, its subscriber numbers are “respectable,” according to The Information. Analysts previously estimated that the service had around 40 million subscribers at the end of last year, the article adds.

The Apple TV+ numbers

The Information, quoting “a person with knowledge of the numbers,” said this figure remained roughly accurate as of this summer. Approximately half of the subscribers are paying for the service, while the others are on free trial periods, this person said.

Apple’s plans for Apple TV+

What’s more, The Information says Apple intends to significantly up its output of new TV shows and movies to at least one a week. That’s more than double its pace this year. And plans to spend more than $500 million on marketing Apple TV+ this year, the article adds.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.*

