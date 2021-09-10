In a note to clients — as noted by MacRumors — analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple has resolved its production issues with the Apple Watch Series 7. He adds that it will indeed ship later this month as originally planned.

The next gen smartwatch is expected to debut along with the iPhone 13 line-up at the February 14 “California Streaming” event. Rumored features of the Apple Watch Series 7 include:

° It will come in 41mm and 45mm models. That’s up from the current 40mm and 44mm sizes.

° It will have bigger watch faces to accommodate the bigger screens.

° It will have a blood pressure sensor.

° It will have a new design and speaker grills.

° It will pack a smaller “S7” chip that would leave more room for a larger battery or other components.

° It be offered in a green hue.

° It will sport a faster processor.

° It will sport a “new lamination technique” that raises the watch’s display closer to the top cover.

° It will borrow updated ultra-wideband technology from the Apple AirTag key finder.

Kuo also mentioned the Apple Watch Series 8. He thinks the 2022 version of the smartwatch will include advanced health management features such as temperature measurement.

