° From Apple’s Newsroom page: Biotech startup SweetBio and VC firm VamosVentures receive funding through Apple’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative.

° From Bloomberg: Apple CEO Tim Cook will receive $750 million of Apple stock this week.

° From The Information: Apple was the most secretive company in tech. Then it developed a Slack habit.

° From Business Insider: Few people in the U.S. used the Apple/Google deveoped COVID-19 apps.

° From MacRumors: Refurbished M1 Mac mini models with a 10Gb ethernet port are now available from the Apple Store, following the launch of the $100 build-to-order option in April.

° From 9to5Mac: It appears that Apple started mass production of the Apple Watch Series 7 and new bands as leakers have been posting on social media that the new Watch will come in new 41mm and 45mm sizes.

° From 9News: A Denver man wanted on felony charges was arrested Monday after being located through the Find my iPhone app, the Weld County (Colorado) Sheriff’s Office said.

