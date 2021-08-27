Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles from various other sources worth your time.
° From Apple’s Newsroom page: Biotech startup SweetBio and VC firm VamosVentures receive funding through Apple’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative.
° From Bloomberg: Apple CEO Tim Cook will receive $750 million of Apple stock this week.
° From The Information: Apple was the most secretive company in tech. Then it developed a Slack habit.
° From Business Insider: Few people in the U.S. used the Apple/Google deveoped COVID-19 apps.
° From MacRumors: Refurbished M1 Mac mini models with a 10Gb ethernet port are now available from the Apple Store, following the launch of the $100 build-to-order option in April.
° From 9to5Mac: It appears that Apple started mass production of the Apple Watch Series 7 and new bands as leakers have been posting on social media that the new Watch will come in new 41mm and 45mm sizes.
° From 9News: A Denver man wanted on felony charges was arrested Monday after being located through the Find my iPhone app, the Weld County (Colorado) Sheriff’s Office said.
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today