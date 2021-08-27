Apple TV+ has premiered the first trailer for “Come From Away,” the filmed version of the Tony and Olivier Award-winning hit musical “Come From Away.” It will premiere on the streaming service on Friday, Sept. 10.

About ‘Come From Away’

“Come From Away” is directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley, who directed the original Broadway production, and stars an ensemble cast led by members of the Broadway show. The original book, music and lyrics were written by Tony and Grammy Award nominees and Olivier Award winners Irene Sankoff and David Hein, who will also serve as executive producers alongside RadicalMedia’s Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick and Meredith Bennett.

“Come From Away” tells the story of 7,000 people stranded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland after all flights into the U.S. are grounded on September 11, 2001. As the people of Newfoundland graciously welcome the “come from aways” into their community in the aftermath, the passengers and locals alike process what’s happened while finding love, laughter and new hope in the unlikely and lasting bonds that they forge.

The live performance of “Come From Away” was filmed this past May at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theater in New York City, where the Broadway production is staged, for an audience that included 9/11 survivors and front-line workers; and employed over 200 people including members of the Broadway crew, staff and creative teams.

