Apple has released a new firmware update (1.0.291) designed for the AirTag tracking devices.

As noted by MacRumors, you can’t force an AirTag update. It’s done over-the-air through a connected iPhone. To make sure the update happens, you can put your AirTag in range of your smartphone. However, you have to wait for the firmware to roll out to your device.

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today