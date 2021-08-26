Global smartwatch shipments in the second quarter of this year increased 27% compared to the same period last year, according to Counterpoint Research’s recently published Global Smartwatch Model Tracker.

Apple maintained its solid No. 1 position in terms of shipments, but its market share declined slightly compared to the same period last year. Among the global Top 5 smartwatch OEMs, Samsung and Garmin showed a remarkable shipment growth of 43% and 62% year-over-year, respectively, says Counterpoint Research. That exceeds the average market growth rate and recording higher growth rates than other top brands.

“The smartwatch attach-rates for smartphones have been steadily rising. Apple’s ecosystem is seeing a greater attach rate as the brand continues to bake in attractive designs, health features and related services around it,” says Counterpoint Senior Analyst Sujeong Lim. “Apple Watch’s user base crossed the 100-million mark for the first time during the quarter ended June, capturing the lion’s share of the smartwatch user base globally. The US continues to be the key Apple Watch market, contributing to more than half of its user base, with an attach rate of close to 30%.”

