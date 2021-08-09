According to MacRumors, Apple is sending surveys to select owners of the now-discontinued 2015 12-inch MacBook, asking them about their opinion on the laptop’s size, feature set, and more.

The original 12-inch MacBook was announced at an Apple special event on March 9, 2015, and was released a month later on April 10. On July 9, 2019 Apple discontinued the MacBook line with the introduction of the MacBook Air with Retina display. On June 30, 2021 Apple added the MacBook to its “vintage products” list, making it eligible for limited product support.

Some folks, including me, expected a 12-inch MacBook to be reintroduced as the first Mac to sport an Apple M1 processor. We were wrong. Instead, Apple introduced a 13-inch MacBook Pro with the chip.

That laptop is still available, as is a 13-inch MacBook Air with an M1 processor. It’s anticipated that Apple will introduce a14-inch MacBook Pro (which will probably replace the 13-inch model) and a redesigned 16-inch MacBook Pro next month. And some pundits are predicting a redesigned MacBook Air (in different colors, a la the 24-inch iMac) in mid-2022.

So where would a 12-inch Mac laptop fit into such a line-up? Personally, I don’t see a niche for it, especially as Apple also promotes the iPad Pro as a computer replacement. What about you?

