A new survey by Sellcell, a site for selling phones online, shows that 44% of iPhone owners plan to upgrade to the “iPhone 13” (or whatever it’s called). Apple is expected to announce the upgraded smartphone next month. It should ship in September or October.

The SellCell survey also shows that one in five Apple users (18.3%) are triskaidekaphobic (fear of number “13”) and that 74% would prefer a different name than “iPhone 13” for the next gen smartphones. Here are some more highlights from the survey:

Higher refresh rate display, under-display Touch ID, always-on display, and smaller notch / notch-less design topped the list of most exciting rumored features of iPhone 13 at 22%, 18.2%, 16%, 10.9%, respectively.

Portless design, faster WiFi 6E connectivity, and reverse wireless charging are among the least favorite features at 0.8%, 1.1%, and 1.5%, respectively.

43.7% of iPhone owners intend to upgrade to iPhone 13 after it is released.

The standard 6.1-inch iPhone 13 is the model of choice for 38.2% of potential buyers, followed by the 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max (30.8%), the 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro (24%), and the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini (7%).

When it comes to Apple’s other incoming releases, 27.3% are looking forward to buying the Apple Watch Series 7, while only 12.9% are interested in the AirPods 3.

The survey included more than 3000 iPhone users, aged 18 years or older, based in the U.S.

