Apple suppliers have begun mass production of the upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, according to DigiTimes. Apple wants to have 600,000-800,000 shipping monthly by November, the report adds.

The Sellers Research Group (that’s me) thinks the report is accurate. I think we’ll see the revamped Mac laptops announced next month and begun shipping in late September or October.

The upcoming laptops are expected to have a major redesign, run on Apple Silicon (M1 chips), and sport mini-LED displays. The mini-LED displays will likely use 10,000 mini-LEDs and will be comparable to OLED screens.

They’ll result in good wide color gamut performance, high contrast and HDR, and local dimming. Also, look for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros to ditch the controversial Touch Bar.

