Apple CEO Tim has tweeted that Apple will donate to organizations in Western Europe to support flood relief efforts.

“Our hearts are with all those affected by the devastating flooding across Germany, Belgium and Western Europe. Apple will be donating to support relief efforts.”

Parts of Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands have been inundated with floods. High waters and damage to roads and bridges have hampered rescue efforts in Germany.

Homes have been covered in water and brought down in some cases and vehicles carried away by streams after rivers and reservoirs burst their banks, notes The Independent. The vast majority of deaths have occurred in Germany, while media reports suggest at least 24 people have died in Belgium.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related