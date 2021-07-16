Apple has released the first public betas of macOS Monterey 12, iOS 15, iPadOS 15, tvOS15, and watchOS 8. They’re available on Apple’s Beta Software Program website. Just remember that beta software, so proceed with care.

Just remember that beta software is unfinished software, so proceed with care. Apple does public betas in order to increase the size of the pool of testers. The tech giant recommends keeping back-ups of your files before installing a public beta.

