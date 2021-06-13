Apple will drop its mask requirements for vaccinated customers at many of its U.S. retail stores next week, reports Bloomberg. What’s more, the requirement for face coverings will also be dropped at some of the company’s U.S. offices, the article adds.

However, retail store workers will still be required to wear masks, Bloomberg adds, quoting unnamed “people familiar with the matter.”

Still, when it comes to customers of U.S. retail stores, they’ll no longer be asked if they’ve been vaccinated for COVID. The change will purportedly go into effect as early as Tuesday.

One caveat: Bloomberg says these plans could change or be delayed.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related