The Sellers Research Group (that’s me) is dubious, but a rumor from Apple YouTuber Luke Miani says new AirPods will likely be announced on May 18 via a press release that could also include an “Apple Music HiFi” debut.

I do think we’ll see the third generation of the AirPods (as well as new AirPod Pros) this year, but not next week. Whenever, they arrive, the (non-Pro) wireless earbuds will likely sport a shorter stem, replaceable ear tips, and better battery life, but not the Pro version’s noise cancellation features.

As far as “Apple Music HiFi,” Apple will announce a new high-fidelity audio streaming tier for its Apple Music + service in the coming weeks at the same $9.99-per-user price point as its standard plan, according to a May 3 Hits Daily Double article.

The article says the announcement is expected to coincide with the launch of the third-generation AirPods, although “whether these will be compatible with the new, improved audio offering is unknown.” Hits Daily Double says that speculation within the industry suggests Apple’s move is to provide a more aggressively priced, higher-quality option after Spotify announced this week it was raising prices.

However, instead of May 18, I think “Apple Music HiFi” will be announced at the (virtual) Apple Worldwide Developer Conference in June.

