Apple is promoting “springtime savings” with its latest Apple Pay promo.You can use the payment services to get exclusive offers when shopping in apps or on the web, through May 26. You can get:

° Twenty percent off when you spend US$250 or more at Alice + Olivia with promo code APPLEPAY.

° Ten percent off bike, water, skate helmets, and more at Bern with promo code APPLEPAY.

° Twenty-five percent off full-priced sunglasses, shirts, and more at Costa with promo code APPLEPAY.

° An extra 10% off select styles at PasSun with promo code APPLEPAY.

° Twenty-five percent off full-priced eyewear at Persol with promo code APPLEPAY.

° Twenty-five percent off purchases when using the Under Armour app (available at the App Store).

° $25 off clothing and accessories when you spend $150 or more using the Vineyard Vines app (available at the App Store).

