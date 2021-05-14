Emmy and Tony award winner Cherry Jones has joined the cast of upcoming Apple TV+ drama series “Five Days at Memorial, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She’ll play Susan Mulderick, a nursing director at Memorial Hospital and the head of its emergency preparedness committee, In the wake of Hurricane Katrina, she becomes the hospital’s designated incident commander.

Based on the novel by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Sheri Fink, the limited series chronicles the first five days in a New Orleans hospital after Hurricane Katrina made landfall. When the floodwaters rose, the power failed and the heat climbed, exhausted caregivers were forced to make life-and-death decisions that haunted them for years to come. Fink will serve as a producer on the project.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung, LG, Sony and VIZIO smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related