As noted by multiple sites, Apple is discontinuing its space gray line of accessories: the Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Keyboard.

The space gray models were introduced with the first iMac Pro in 2017, then Apple began selling them separately in 2018. However, the iMac Pro (pictured) was discontinued in March 2021. And since the new 24-inch iMac comes in different colors with matching accessories, apparently Apple feels there’ll be little demand for the space grey peripherals.

