Apple has been granted a patent (number 10,800,141) for an “electronic device having a glass component with crack hindering internal stress regions.

The goal is to make iPhones and iPads, and perhaps other Apple devices, more resistant to cracks and scratches. According to the patent data, an internal compressive stress region of such devices may be created in a glass portion of the component or in a glass ceramic portion of the component.

In the patent filing, Apple notes that some traditional glass covers of electronic devices are prone to cracking when subjected to severe impact, such as when the electronic device is dropped. The tech giant’s goal is to make covers and displays that won’t suffer from the drawbacks associated with some traditional glass components for electronic devices.

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today