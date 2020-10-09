Zevrix Solutions has released LinkOptimizer Server, a hot folder version of company’s image workflow solution for Adobe InDesign.

The tool automates complex image manipulation tasks and allows users to reduce the size of InDesign links, convert images, optimize resolution and more. The new server version can serve unlimited users via hot folders on a network and combine LinkOptimizer processing with standard output targets such as PDF, print, EPUB and other formats.

Output Factory Server 3 with built-in LinkOptimizer Server can be purchased from the Zevrix website for US$699.95. A demo is available for download. The upgrade cost is US$350 for the licensed users of earlier Output Factory Server versions and BatchOutput Server. LinkOptimizer users can get a $200 discount. Output Factory Server requires macOS 10.12 or later and Adobe InDesign CC 2018-2020.

