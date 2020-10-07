Otter Products, maker of OtterBox mobile accessories, has made a strategic investment in Brydge that will pave the way for future collaboration on new product development.

“Our company has always been dedicated to innovating in ways that will enable our customers to get more from their mobile technology,” said Otter Products CEO Jim Parke. “Brydge has the same philosophy, and we recognize that we can tap into the strengths of each organization to be even more effective in achieving this goal, especially as all of our relationships between home, school and work are evolving.”

Brydge is known for its keyboards, docks and multiport hubs.This new agreement not only allows Otter Products and Brydge to leverage each other’s distribution networks, it will also facilitate future co-developed innovations via the OtterBox brand, says Parke.

