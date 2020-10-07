HOMER, an early learning program for young children, introduced its completely reimagined comprehensive learning platform, HOMER Learn & Grow.

Building on the success of HOMER Reading, HOMER Learn & Grow takes kids on a personalized learning journey that grows with them as they boost their confidence across vital subject areas including reading, math, social-emotional, creativity and thinking skills, according to Stephanie Dua, co-founder and president of HOMER. She says that key features include:

Flexible + Fun: HOMER’s kid-friendly navigation is perfect for independent play, giving parents precious moments to themselves while trusting their children are both learning and having fun. Because it works both online and offline, HOMER Learn & Grow easily fits into any and every daily routine. Beyond the App: HOMER offers families multiple ways to bring learning into everyday life including live virtual small-group classes built in partnership with Gymboree Play & Music as well as tips for parents, printables and hands-on activities in the regularly updated HOMER Activity Center, HOMER blog and ongoing Ask the Expert series on Facebook Live.

HOMER Learn & Grow is available now in the Apple App Store and is coming soon to the Google Play Store. Memberships are designed for the full family with the ability to customize up to four profiles. Families can trial the app for free for the first 30 days before extending to a monthly membership of $9.99 or an annual membership for $59.99. Sign up at https://learnwithhomer.com/.

