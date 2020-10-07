Arlo Technologies, Inc. has announced additions to its award-winning Pro and Ultra Series security cameras – the Arlo Pro 4 Wire-Free Spotlight Camera and Ultra 2 Wire-Free Spotlight Camera System.

The Pro 4 builds on the success of Arlo’s popular Pro 3, leveraging advanced technologies like 2K HDR video quality, an integrated spotlight with color night vision and 160-degree field of view to deliver clear video quality day and night. Unlike its predecessor, the Pro 4 connects directly to WiFi, enabling easier DIY setup as a standalone security solution or compliment to an existing Arlo ecosystem. The Ultra 2 delivers an enhanced user experience with improved range, building on advanced features such as 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, and more.

The Pro 4 is offered at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of US$199.99 and is available for pre-order at Arlo.com and Best Buy beginning today. Ultra 2 one- and two-camera kits start at an MSRP of $299.99 and are available for pre-order at Amazon, Arlo.com and Best Buy. An Ultra 2 four-camera kit is available now at Costco at an MSRP of $899.99.

