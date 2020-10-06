CleverFiles has announced Disk Drill for Mac 4, an update of its data recovery solution for macOS.

Disk Drill boasts a robust set of file recovery tools that can undelete files from almost any device (including data extraction from devices with the T2 encryption chip), offering iOS 14 and Android Recovery, macOS Big Sur support. Version 4 is powered by features like:

° Time Machine Recovery: analyze your Time Machine backups and safely extract any data you may need without the need to restore the backups;

° Data Shredder: securely delete any files and folders for good.

° Free Disk Space: securely erase free space on any disk. Ensures others can’t recover what was deleted by securely wiping disk space marked as free.

° Clean Up: allows to free some space and quickly get a data map of all existing files and folders to remove space hogs.

Also, the Find Duplicates feature now scans the drivers for duplicate content to free up some extra space. This provides a way to remove duplicates from network folders and online storage accounts like Dropbox or Google Drive.Data Shredder and more.

Disk Drill 4 is available for download for free. Registration for the Pro version is US$99.

