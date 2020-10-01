SANDMARC — a brand specializing in photography gear for iPhone, DJI and GoPro cameras — has launched the US$99.99 Prolight – Video Conference Edition for home office remote working.

It provides video conference lighting for remote working, home office, or corporate calls to level up conference webcam calls and meetings on Zoom, Facetime, Microsoft Teams, YouTube vlogs, Skype and live streaming. The Prolight provides a color temperate of 3000-6500k with a CRI of 95+, giving adjustable warm-to-cool temperatures.

It’s SANDMARC’s most powerful light with a brightness power of 1500 Lux. At maximum power the battery can last up to 100 minutes. Weighing less than six ounces, the small form factor makes the Prolight accessible for travel and using it in different desk setups.

Included is a patent-pending versatile mount that allows using your Prolight with a MacBook, Laptops, iPad and iPhone. The mount is fitted with a rubber padding on both sides to avoid the risk of any damage to a screen.

Like this: Like Loading...