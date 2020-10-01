equinux has introduced VPN Tracker 365, a multi-protocol VPN client designed for the upcoming macOS Big Sur.

Equinux CEO Till Schadde says it’s the first business VPN client for the Mac with support for macOS Big Sur, as well as Macs with Apple Silicon. VPN Tracker 365 supports all major VPN protocols, including IPsec, L2TP, OpenVPN and SonicWALL SSL, with PPTP VPN support coming later this year.

In Big Sur, Apple has changed the Mac’s security model, deprecating kernel extensions and other APIs relied on by low-level utilities and apps. This means some VPN apps designed for older macOS versions won’t work with the operating system update.

Schadde says VPN Tracker 365 is the first multi-VPN solution to support the new System Extension architecture and implements custom networking protocols using new networking application programming interfaces in macOS Big Sur. It’s available today as an Universal app for both Intel Macs as well as upcoming Macs with Apple Silicon. VPN Tracker 365 supports a wide range of macOS releases, including OS X 10.11 El Capitan, macOS 10.12 Sierra, macOS 10.13 High Sierra, macOS 10.14 Mojave, macOS 10.15 Catalina and macOS 11 Big Sur.

The new version of VPN Tracker 365 is available as a public beta starting today, the final release will ship later this month. The all new VPN Tracker 365 is a free update for existing VPN Tracker 365 customers, new customers can sign up for VPN Tracker 365 from vpntracker.com starting at US$99 annually.

