TransAct Technologies, which specializes in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, has launched its BOHA! Restaurant Operations Platform.

The platform includes BOHA! hardware as well as the full suite of software applications which provides restaurant operators with a single, digitized platform to manage and track food safety procedures and back-of-house operational processes that have become even more critical amid today’s safety challenges, according to Bart Shuldman, chairman and CEO of TransAct Technologies.

The new BOHA! Restaurant Operations Platform pairs the all new BOHA! Work Station and iPad, with native iOS BOHA! applications which can be downloaded and installed directly from the Apple Business App Store.

The new BOHA! Work Station includes TransAct’s new BOHA! Link technology enabling the iPad to communicate wirelessly to the BOHA! Work Station, allowing employees to print food safety and grab ‘n go nutritional labels from anywhere. By allowing the separation of iPad from the printing function, TransAct has eliminated the need for additional hardware while giving restaurant employees the freedom to use iPad for all of the additional BOHA! applications, says Shuldman.

The BOHA! Work Station terminal includes two three-inch wide label printers that print at 300-dpi. With restaurant customers expanding their grab ‘n go and delivery offerings, the ability to use wider labels allows them to improve their merchandising while providing a better solution for FDA-labeling requirements, including the new dual-column nutritional fact panel with the increased label size and print resolution, says Shuldman.

Included with the new BOHA! Restaurant Platform is the BOHA! Control Center, a single web portal allowing restaurant operators to manage and update their BOHA! native iOS applications from a single location. BOHA! Control Center will now include ] more powerful reporting and analytics, giving local and regional managers and corporate headquarters the ability to gain an understanding of all that is going on within the operations of the restaurant, all in real-time.

Like this: Like Loading...