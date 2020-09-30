Micro.blog has released version 2.0 of its blogging and social engagement platform for macOS and iOS.

The new version has redesigned the interface to make it easier to edit posts, create new pages, upload files, and customize themes. Micro.blog 2 also adds bookmark archiving and highlights to Micro.blog Premium. When a post or web page is bookmarked, Micro.blog downloads a copy of the post to read later. The post’s text can be highlighted and can be converted into quoted text when composing new a new post.

Micro.blog is available as a subscription service. Pricing ranges from US$5/month or $50/year to $20/month or $200/year, depending on which features you need.

Like this: Like Loading...