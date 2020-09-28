Ben Software has announced SecuritySpy 1.3.0, an update of their iOS app for viewing and managing SecuritySpy CCTV systems.

SecuritySpy is a video surveillance solution for macOS that turns any Mac into a CCTV recording station (NVR). With the iOS app, customers can use their iPhone or iPad to view live video and audio, play back captured footage, control Pan/Tilt/Zoom, and control recording, all from over a local network or over the Internet.

The SecuritySpy iOS/tvOS app is a free download from Apple’s App Store that offers most of its features for free. To access Multiplex and Browser features, there is an in-app purchase that costs US$6.99. This is a one-time payment that covers all devices linked to the same Apple ID account.

A counterpart tvOS app is also available, which provides a similar viewing experience for Apple TV. Please note you will need a Mac running SecuritySpy to use these apps. A demo is available for download.

