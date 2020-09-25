Logitech has rolled out its new MX Anywhere 3 and MX Anywhere 3 for Mac Wireless Compact Mice, low-profile mice designed for advanced creators, developers and anyone who seeks performance, portability and comfort anywhere they need to work.

The mouse is built to track on virtually any surface, including glass, as you move it with you to varied work spaces around the home or office. Featuring the next-generation MagSpeed wheel, MX Anywhere 3 quietly scrolls up to 1,000 lines per second and auto-shifts between ratchet and hyperfast mode, giving you the highest precision in a compact mouse.

MX Anywhere 3 connects wirelessly up to 10 meters away and features USB-C quick charging, staying powered for up to 70 days on a full charge, and a one-minute quick charge lasts three hours. Connect up to three devices via Bluetooth® wireless technology or the included Unifying USB dongle and switch between them at the tap of a button.

You can customize MX Anywhere 3 for your specific workflow, so you can work faster with predefined app-specific profiles. Pair MX Anywhere 3 with MX Keys for the ideal setup so you can truly master everything you need.

MX Anywhere 3 works with macOS, iPadOS, Windows, ChromeOS, and Linux. MX Anywhere 3 for Mac is optimized for macOS, is iPad compatible and includes a USB-C to USB-C charging cable for Mac.

The Logitech MX Anywhere 3 and MX Anywhere 3 for Mac will be available this month at at Logitech.com, BestBuy.com and Amazon.com in the U.S. and at select retailers globally. Both mice are available in pale gray and MX Anywhere 3 is also offered in rose and graphite. Suggested retail price for both the MX Anywhere 3 and MX Anywhere 3 for Mac is US$79.99.

