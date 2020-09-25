GoodTrust Inc. is a new digital-legacy management startup dedicated to protecting the memory of loved ones and securing their assets after death.

Founded by former Google executive Rikard Steiber, it allows you to memorialize social media accounts (including Facebook and Instagram), secure valuable photos and videos (including Google Photos and iCloud), stop subscription charges (including Netflix and Spotify) and close down accounts that are no longer needed (including LinkedIn). GoodTrust is compatible with more than 100 of the most popular sites and apps.

GoodTrust plans start at US$39.99. Facebook memorializations are initially offered at no cost to first responders and their families.

Like this: Like Loading...